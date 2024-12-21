In round one of the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame football dominated Indiana 27-17, securing their first playoff win in school history and sending them to the Allstate Sugar Bowl. And while the score doesn't read as a true domination, this game was not closely contested, even after Indiana's 14-point fourth quarter.

Not only did this win send the Fighting Irish to the CFP quarterfinals, but they did so in historic fashion. Between winning their first playoff game in school history and Riley Leonard breaking the school record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, there was plenty for fans to be excited about after this victory.

However, with this matchup having some debate surrounding the playoff committee's decision to allow Indiana in the CFP, fans online were sure to bring that decision up. Not only were fans doing so, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin chimed in, too.

Now, there were all sorts of fans on social media posting about this game.

With as much controversy and intensity as this matchup had pre-game, it wasn't surprising that social media buzzed after Notre Dame's dominating victory.

And it did.

Social media erupts after Notre Dame win over Indiana in CFP

Among some fans sharing their thoughts on social media, former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III backed up Notre Dame, saying fans need to respect the Fighting Irish on X.

“Who said Notre Dame doesn’t win anything,” Griffin asked in his post. “They just won the 1st ever 12-team format College Football Playoff game in DOMINATING fashion. Put some respect on their name.”

Along with Griffin, “College GameDay” analyst Pat McAfee showed his love for the Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame’s a damn good football team,” McAfee wrote.

After Notre Dame's victory over the Hoosiers, some fans were more excited about the upcoming battle than the result of round one.

However, others made sure to let Indiana know how bad their loss was.

While some fans were excited about Notre Dame's victory, others were more concerned about their next matchup.

Though social media had their fun, Notre Dame looks to keep their pedal to the floor as they prepare for a major upset in the Sugar Bowl.