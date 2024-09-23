This isn't a very popular time of year for transfer portal news, but the Notre Dame football team recently learned about one player that they will be losing this offseason. Head coach Marcus Freeman revealed that Junior cornerback Jaden Mickey will be redshirting and entering the transfer portal this offseason. Mickey has been with the program since 2022 and he has been a contributor in each of his three seasons.

So far this season, Jaden Mickey has three total tackles and one pass defended through four games for the Notre Dame football team.

It's obviously disappointing to lose a player to the transfer portal, but Marcus Freeman understands that Mickey is doing what's best for him, and he has the support of his head coach.

“Jaden Mickey made a decision that he felt was best for him,” Freeman said, according to an article from On3. “For me to do anything other than support him would be selfish… I wish him the best of luck. I love him.”

Mickey was a four-star recruit out of high school and it's not like he sat on the bench all three years at Notre Dame. He should end up getting a good amount of attention in the transfer portal. He now ends his Fighting Irish career with 23 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one touchdown as his one pick was returned for six.

Jaden Mickey posted a message about his decision

After Jaden Mickey decided that he was going to redshirt and transfer away from the Notre Dame football program, he posted a message about the decision.

“Coaches, teammates, staff members, and supporters: I can’t put into words how grateful I am for how you have loved me and my family,” Mickey said in a social media post. “Every up and down was worth it and all that my younger self could have asked for. With a heavy heart, I will be redshirting this year with plans on transferring after I graduate in the spring. This isn’t risk, this is faith! Thank you Jesus!”

Notre Dame is currently 3-1 on the season, and they will play the rest of the year without Jaden Mickey. Their next game will be this Saturday as the Fighting Irish are taking on #15 Louisville in a big one. The game will kickoff at 3:30 ET/2:30 CT, and it will be streaming on Peacock. Notre Dame is currently favored by 6.5 points.

It's definitely a bit of a surprise to see Jaden Mickey transfer away from Notre Dame, but he thinks that this is the right move and he has the support of his teammates and coaches. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.