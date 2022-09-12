Tyler Buchner gets brutal injury update, Notre Dame football reveals replacement

Just when it seemed like the Notre Dame football season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, things got worse on Monday when the program provided an injury update on quarterback Tyler Buchner. Buchner, who sustained a shoulder injury late in the team’s shocking loss to Marshall, will miss the rest of the season with a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

In the process of delivering the tough news on Buchner, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman named the team’s new starter moving forward.

“We can all do the math and probably put it somewhere, maybe January,” Freeman said. “So, that’s where we’re at with that. Moving forward, Drew Pyne will be our starter, and as I said when we addressed the quarterback competition in fall camp I had the utmost confidence in both of those guys being able to lead our offense and lead this football team.”

Tyler Buchner will miss about four months of action with the shoulder injury, putting his return date sometime around January. Freeman revealed that Drew Pyne will be the starter for Notre Dame football in the meantime.

Just brutal news for the Fighting Irish. Not only have they started out 0-2, losing their spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, but they have also now lost their starting quarterback.

Buchner, a sophomore signal-caller, had completed 28 of 50 passes for 378 yards and two interceptions, adding two rushing scores. While he has only made two starts for the Fighting Irish, he still has more experience than Pyne, a sophomore who has only appeared in five games in three seasons.

Drew Pyne and the Fighting Irish will have to find a way to claw out of an 0-2 start without Tyler Buchner.