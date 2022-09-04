In a game that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was watching in support of Ohio State, Notre Dame football QB Tyler Buchner made sure the Fighting Irish dealt an early blow to the Buckeyes so as not to give them any confidence.

Buchner powered the Fighting Irish to an explosive start with an incredible 54-yard completion right in the first play of the game. The 19-year-old QB delivered under pressure and passed the ball to Lorenzo Styles right before he was tackled. Styles went on to catch the ball and carry it further until he was taken down on their 30-yard line.

Notre Dame then chose to take the field goal, with Blake Grupe’s 33-yard kick putting the Fighting Irish ahead.

Here’s a look at the epic start from Buchner and Styles:

IRISH STARTING EARLY‼️ Notre Dame gained huge yards on the first play of the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/At7xaIOn0Y — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022

Tyler Buchner certainly couldn’t wish for a better start than that. It’s his first season as a full-time starter for Notre Dame–with Saturday’s game being his first start in over 1000 days–so that early success should only give him more confidence moving forward.

The teenage QB could really use that, especially since there are a lot of eyes on him being the “first Chinese-American to start at quarterback for a Power 5 Level football program,” per Notre Dame PR.

As for Notre Dame, they’ll surely be happy with the early display from Buchner. While it’s only a small sample size, there is no doubt it is quite impressive for him to make an accurate pass in such high-pressure situation.