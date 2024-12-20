The College Football Playoff kicks off on Friday night with No. 10 Indiana visiting No. 7 Notre Dame, and it seems like we will have perfect football weather, as Notre Dame Stadium was dusted with snow on Friday Morning.

We had a snow football game a few weeks ago when the San Francisco 49ers visited the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, and although the weather is not currently projecting snow during game time, it will certainly be a great setting for the first game of the College Football Playoff. Media members are pumped for the matchup.

“All I wanted for today was snow. And we got it!!!!!!” wrote Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“This is beautiful. going to be an epic four hors of @CollegeGameDay today from South Bend.” wrote Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“I love this.” wrote Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

No. 10 Indiana comes in after a wildly successful season in Curt Cignetti's first season. They will look to pull off an upset, as Notre Dame football is coming in as a favorite. The Irish look to take advantage at home to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl and take on No. 2 Georgia.

Notre Dame, Indiana football look to go on deep run in playoff

With the winner of this matchup set to take on Georgia in the next round of the playoff, there is an opportunity for a deep playoff run. Based on reporting, Georgia is preparing to play in the College Football Playoff without Carson Beck, who suffered an injury in the SEC Championship against Texas. The winner of this matchup will undoubtedly feel like they have a chance to advance to the Semifinals of the playoff, where either No. 3 Boise State, No. 6 Penn State or No. 11 SMU will be waiting.

It is a great chance for either Notre Dame or Indiana to go on a deep run. That side of the bracket could be wide open, and it will be interesting to see how far the winner goes.