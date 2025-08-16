Are Jadon Sancho and Saweetie the latest rapper and athlete couple?

Relationship rumors between Sancho and the “My Type” rapper have been swirling for months, but their recent visit to a tattoo shop is raising eyebrows about how serious their romance could be.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the rumored couple was spotted at Santa Monica's The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio, with the Manchester United star seemingly getting a tattoo with Saweetie's middle name. The rapper's full name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper.

Fans commented on TMZ's social post with one pointing out that it looks like her middle Quiava is misspelled.

“LOL! Isn’t it “Quiava”? Surely they didn’t spell it wrong,” one fan wrote.

“That’s why bro doesn’t wanna take a pay cut,” another fan wrote following Sancho's reported unwillingness to accept a salary reduction if he leaves United.

Saweetie and Sancho have been fueling romance rumors since earlier this year when it showed his phone screensaver had a photo of the rapper on it.

Saweetie and Jadon Sancho dating history

Sancho's dating history is unknown but Saweetie was previously in a relationship with Migos rapper Quavo. The two broke up in March 2021. She reminisced about the relationship to Yung Miami on Caresha Please in 2024.

“I thought we was gon’ spend the rest of our lives together,” she told Yung Miami.

She continued: “I think the past is just the past, and I’ve moved on since then.”

She then moved on to have a relationship with fellow Bay Area artist YG in 2023 and they split in 2024.

Saweetie is focusing on music as she released her new EP Hella Pressure last month.

“They say pressure makes diamonds. Baby, I was born one. The name is Diamonté for a reason,” she said in a press release. “The pressure never crushed me. It crowned me.”

Fans are still awaiting her debut album Pretty Bitch Music, which she told Billboard will come out sometime this year back in February.

“When I reflect on certain points in my career, I did allow myself to get slightly distracted,” Saweetie got candid with InStyle about her past dating experiences back in February. “But I'm thankful for those lessons because they've made me wiser.”

