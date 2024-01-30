Notre Dame visits Virginia as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-13, 2-7) go on the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 6-3) Wednesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Virginia prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Notre Dame is not having a great season, and they are currently on a four-game losing streak. Markus Burton is the best player on the Fighting Irish this season. He is scoring 15.9 points while dishing out 4.1 assists per game. He is the only player on Notre Dame that scores over 10.0 points per game, though. Burton also collects 1.5 steals per game.

Virginia is a good team, but they have fallen out of the ranking. Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, and Ryan Dunn are the three best players on the team. They are each scoring over 10.0 points per game, but Beekman leads the team with 12.9 points. Beekman also leads the team in assists while Dunn grabs the most rebounds per game. Dunn also records over two blocks per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Virginia Odds

Notre Dame: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +720

Virginia: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 114.5 (-110)

Under: 114.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame should be able to keep Virginia held down on offense in this game. This is going to be huge as Virginia has an elite defense, so Notre Dame needs to match it. Notre Dame allows the second-fewest points per game in the ACC. They allow 65.3 points per game, and opponents shoot just 40.9 percent from the field against them. Along with that, Notre Dame also does a good job of staying out of foul trouble. If Notre Dame can play good defense, they will keep themselves in it.

Virginia does not score. They are 341st in the NCAA in scoring, and this works out in the favor of Notre Dame. I would not expect Virginia to score a lot in this game, and I would be surprised to see them score more than 70. Because of this, Notre Dame should be able to stay in the game.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia has one of the best defenses in all of college basketball. They allow just 57.7 points per game, which is the third-lowest in college basketball. It is the second-lowest out of the power-5 teams, and the lowest in the ACC. They allow the fifth-fewest field goals made per game in the NCAA, and they do a very good job staying out of foul trouble. Virginia's defense is relentless, and this should be the case in this one, as well.

To make matters better for Virginia, Notre Dame scores the fewest points in the ACC. Their 62.5 points per game puts Notre Dame 355th out of 362 teams. They struggle to score in general, and that has shown all season. Because of this, Virginia should be able to shut down the Fighting Irish.

Final Notre Dame-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Notre Dame is not having a good season, and I do not see a way they win this game. With Virginia's defense, and this being a home game for them, it seems like a lock for Virginia to win this game. I will even take them to cover the spread as I expect them to blowout Notre Dame.

Final Notre Dame-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -12.5 (-115)