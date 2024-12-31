ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

Notre Dame (7-5, 1-0 ACC) visits Georgia Tech (6-7, 0-2 ACC) on December 31 for a pivotal matchup in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish aim to extend their winning streak to four games, bolstered by strong performances from Tae Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry, who are both averaging over 18 points per game in recent outings. Historically, this rivalry has been tightly contested, with 21 of the last 23 matchups decided by single digits. Notre Dame swept Georgia Tech last season, and with their improved shooting and rebounding, they look to start ACC play 2-0 for the first time since 2017-18.

Here are the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Georgia Tech Odds

Notre Dame: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -102

Gonzaga Tech: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-0 ACC) are poised to secure a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-2 ACC) in their upcoming matchup on Tuesday. The Irish enter the game riding a three-game winning streak, showcasing their improved offensive prowess and team chemistry. Led by the dynamic duo of Braeden Shrewsberry and Tae Davis, who are both averaging over 15 points per game, Notre Dame's offense has found its rhythm. Shrewsberry's sharpshooting from beyond the arc, evidenced by his recent 6-for-11 performance against Syracuse, coupled with Davis' ability to score and rebound efficiently, will pose significant challenges for Georgia Tech's defense.

Notre Dame's recent defensive improvements and rebounding edge will be crucial factors in this contest. The Irish have held opponents to an average of 69.3 points per game, while Georgia Tech has struggled offensively, shooting just 43.4% from the field. Additionally, Notre Dame's experience in close games, with 21 of their last 23 matchups against Georgia Tech decided by single digits, gives them a mental edge in crucial moments. With momentum on their side and a balanced attack led by Shrewsberry, Davis, and Matt Allocco, who has stepped up in the absence of Markus Burton, the Fighting Irish are well-positioned to start their ACC campaign 2-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their recent struggles, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-7, 0-2 ACC) are poised for an upset victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 1-0 ACC) in their upcoming Tuesday matchup. The Yellow Jackets, hungry for their first ACC win of the season, will be looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage at McCamish Pavilion. Led by the dynamic duo of Baye Ndongo and Lance Terry, Georgia Tech's offense has shown flashes of brilliance, with Ndongo consistently delivering double-double performances and Terry providing sharp outside shooting. The Yellow Jackets' ability to crash the offensive boards, as demonstrated by Ndongo's rebounding prowess, could prove crucial against a Notre Dame team that has struggled with consistency this season.

Defensively, Georgia Tech has shown the ability to disrupt opponents' rhythm, forcing turnovers and creating fast-break opportunities. The Yellow Jackets' recent close encounters with ranked teams, including a narrow loss to North Carolina, demonstrate their ability to compete at a high level. With Notre Dame still adjusting to life without key players from last season, Georgia Tech's experienced roster and home-court energy could be the deciding factors. If the Yellow Jackets can limit their turnovers and capitalize on their size advantage in the paint, they have a strong chance of securing a much-needed conference win and turning their season around.

Final Notre Dame-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between Notre Dame and Georgia Tech promises to be a tightly contested ACC battle with both teams hungry for a conference victory. Notre Dame's recent offensive momentum, led by Braeden Shrewsberry and Tae Davis, gives them a slight edge, but Georgia Tech's home-court advantage and the explosive play of Baye Ndongo and Lance Terry could quickly shift the momentum. The Yellow Jackets' ability to crash the offensive boards and create turnovers will be critical in neutralizing the Fighting Irish's offensive rhythm.

Expect a game decided in the final possessions, with both teams trading runs and showcasing their offensive firepower. Notre Dame's experience in close games and their improved defensive consistency might ultimately be the difference-maker. Notre Dame pulls out the hard-fought ATS victory at home on Tuesday as the game will likely come down to execution in the last five minutes, and the Fighting Irish seem better positioned to close out this critical ACC matchup.

Final Notre Dame-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame +1.5 (-114), Over 144.5 (-115)