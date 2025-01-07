ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans may have other things on their mind when their basketball team visits NC State on Wednesday night. Notre Dame's football team will play in the college football semi-final on Thursday night, but we will warm up our Fighting Irish betting for their battle with the Wolfpack. The Fighting Irish have been 6-6-2 against the spread this season, while the Wolfpack have been abysmal with a 5-9 spread mark. NC State won a snoozer over Notre Dame last season, winning 54-52 as five-point favorites. They have won six of the previous ten meetings. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-NC State prediction and pick.

Notre Dame isn't happy with their place in the ACC, as they've lost the last two games to Georgia Tech and North Carolina. They had a win against Syracuse earlier this season, which isn't something to hang their hats on, considering the Orange are last in the conference. The Fighting Irish started the season 4-0 but are 3-7 over their last ten games.

NC State's fortunes have been slightly better over the past ten games, but not by much. The Wolfpack are 4-6 over that span and have lost three of their last four games. NC State hasn't had an easy schedule, as they've lost to Wake Forest, Virginia, and Kansas. They also have losses against Texas, BYU, and Purdue.

Here are the Notre Dame-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-NC State Odds

Notre Dame: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +118

NC State: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

The oddsmakers continue to make Notre Dame the underdogs in this game, but they covered the spread in four consecutive meetings. Notre Dame were five-point underdogs last season, and NC State won by just two points. NC State was a nine-point favorite the previous year but won by just three points. You can expect a close game when these two teams play.

NC State's offense ranks poorly this season due to its slower pace. The Wolfpack average just 73 points per game, which ranks them 249th in the country.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame's offense has been average this season, ranking 181st in the country with 75.6 points per game. You wouldn't think a team with a record like NC State's would be too successful on defense, but they rank 84th with 67.1 points allowed per game.

An interesting thing about NC State is they rank 218th in field goal percentage allowed but are near the top of college basketball in field goal attempts allowed. The Wolfpack likes to slow the game down and limit shots at both ends of the floor, which we saw last season when these programs combined for 102 points. It was a massive switch up from their 85-82 game the season before.

Final Notre Dame-NC State Prediction & Pick

The closeness of this matchup makes it challenging to pick a side. Notre Dame covered the spread in four straight, but most margins have been razor thin. The better angle in this game is the under, as NC State will attempt to slow this down to their pace. We saw it last season in the 54-52 matchup and could see it again.

Final Notre Dame-NC State Prediction & Pick: Under 137.5 (-110)