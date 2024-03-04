North Carolina looks to get closer to the top seed in the ACC tournament as they face Notre Dame. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Notre Dame comes into the game sitting at 12-17 on the year, while also 7-11 in conference play. That places them in 11th in the ACC this year. They have been solid as of late, winning five of their last six games overall. The lone loss came on the road against Syracuse. In that game, they fell 88-85. Since then, they have won two straight at home. First, it was a five-point win over Wake Forest, followed by a seven-point win over Clemson.
Meanwhile, North Carolina is 23-6 on the year, while sitting 15-3 in conference play. That places them in first place in the ACC, one game ahead of Duke. They have also won five of their last six games, and the lone loss for them is also to Syracuse. They fell 86-79 on the road to Syracuse. Since then, thye have won four straight, including a 54-44 win over Virginia, and a four-point win over Miami.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame- North Carolina Odds
Notre Dame: +15.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +1060
North Carolina: -15.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -2300
Over: 137.5 (-110)
Under: 137.5 (-110)
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win
Notre Dame sits 122nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 262nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 25th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Notre Dame is 348th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 295th in effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton leads the way in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 17.3 points per game this year. He is shooting 42.3 percent this year. Still, he has struggled some from three this year, sitting with a 30.0 percent shooting percentage from three. Still, Burton leads the team with 4.3 assists per game. Next on the team in scoring is Braden Shrewberry. He comes in with just 10.0 points per game while shooting 38.7 percent. Tae Davis and J.R. Konieczny also both come in with over eight points per game this year.
In the rebounding game, they are 101st in the nation, but they do rank 55th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Two men lead the way in rebounding this year. The leader of the team is Kebba Njie. He comes in with 5.4 rebounds per game this year while adding 4.3 points per game. Second, on the team is Tae Davis, who comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game on the season.
The Notre Dame defense is solid. They are 19th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 46th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton is a major force here as well. Not only is he a solid on-ball defender, he comes in with 2.0 steals per game this year. Further, Julian Roper II also adds a steal per game this year.
Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
North Carolina is ninth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 26th on the offensive side of things while sitting sixth on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the 17th hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 20th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 42.9 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting 41.4 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 21.4 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.4 assists this year.
Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 14.0 points per game, and he is shooting 54.9 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.5 points per game this year. Further, North Carolina has Cormax Ryan who comes in with 10.7 points per game.
The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are fifth in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 70th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, and third in defensive rebounding rate. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 10.3 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 9.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over two offensive rebounds per game this year.
On defense, North Carolina ranks 113th in the nation in points against this year but sits 21st in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 1.6 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, both Ingram and Davis have 1.3 or more steals per game.
Final Notre Dame-North Carolina Prediction & Pick
With just a one-game lead in the ACC and Duke still up on the schedule, North Carolina cannot afford a loss here. They have been playing well as of late, minus the slip-up to Syracuse. While Notre Dame has a solid defense, North Carolina has too many scoring options to completely slow them down. Further, the Notre Dame offense is dreadful and will struggle to score in this game. Take North Carolina and lay the points.
Final Notre Dame-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -15.5 (-120)