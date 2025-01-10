ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Premier League take to the pitch as Nottingham Forest hosts Liverpool. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Nottingham Forest-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Nottingham Forest comes into the game at 12-4-4 on the year, which places them third in the Premier League, tied in points with Arsenal but behind on goal differential for second place. They are also just four points out of the top spot. They have been playing great as of late. Nottingham Forest has won six straight games, and last time out beat Wolverhampton 3-0. It was their fourth straight clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 14-4-1 on the year, which is good for the top spot in the Premier League, sitting four points above Arsenal and Nottingham Forest with a game in hand. They have not lost in Premier League play since September, but have just three wins with three draws in their last six EPL games. Further, they are coming off a loss in a Carabao Cup game. In that game, they fell 1-0 to Tottenham.

These two teams have not faced a lot in the past, just facing six times, but all the fixtures are since 2022. Liverpool has four wins, with one for Nottingham Forest. The one win was this year though, as Nottingham Forest handed Liverpool their only EPL defeat this year 1-0.

Here are the Nottingham Forest-Liverpool Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Nottingham Forest-Liverpool Odds

Nottingham Forest: +350

Liverpool: -135

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -164

Under 2.5 goals: +123

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored 29 times in 20 Premier League games this year, good for 1.45 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 17 of 20 games this year. Nottingham Forest has also scored well at home, scoring in eight of their nine games at home this year, scoring 1.22 goals per game at home in Premier League play.

The top scoring option for Nottingham Forest has been Chris Wood. He has scored 12 goals on an expected value of 7.3 while he has scored twice on penalty kicks this year. Wood also had an assist this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored four times and added three assists. Anthony Elanga also has scored three times and added four assists. Finally, both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nikola Milenkovic have scored twice and added an assist this year.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They are allowing just 0.95 goals per game this year, with just 19 goals in 20 EPL games. The defense has been much better at home this year. They have allowed just seven goals at home this season, good for .78 goals per game. Further, they have four clean sheets at home this year.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored in 18 of 19 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.47 goals per game this year, scoring 47 goals in 19 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well on the road, scoring in all nine road fixtures this year, and averaging three goals per game.

Liverpool is led by Mohamed Salah, who could be in his last year at Liverpool. Salah has 18 goals and 13 assists in EPL play this year, including five via a penalty kick. Further, this is on an expected goals plus assist total of just 16.4 on the year. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored eight goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Cody Gakpo, often used as a substitute, has scored six times with two assists. Finally, Diogo Jota rounds out the scoring options, with his four goals and two assists this year, also coming in primarily as a substitute.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 19 goals this year in 19 EPL fixtures. They have not been as good on the road, but still have allowed just 11 goals in nine fixtures on the road, good for 1.22 goals against per game on the road.

Final Nottingham Forest-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Liverpool has continued to score well on the road this year, but recent performances should give cause for concern. They were lackluster against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup game, even with many of their top guys playing, they failed to score. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has been great on defense. They have allowed just three goals in their last six matches, and have seven clean sheets in their last 13 games. This is set up to be a low-scoring game, so take the under.

Final Nottingham Forest-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 goals (+123)