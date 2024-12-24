ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nottingham Forest looks to stay near the top of the Premier League table as they face Tottenham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Nottingham Forest-Tottenham prediction and pick.

Nottingham Forest is 9-4-4 on the year, which places them fourth in the Premier League, and currently in a position to play in the Champions League next year. They are three points clear of Bournemouth for that spot. They have won each of their last three Premier League games. In their last game, they faced Brentford. Nottingham Forest scored in both halves, while they limited Brentford to just three shots on target as they took the 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, Tottenham is 7-2-8 on the year which places them in 11th in the Premier League. Still, they have just one win in their last five Premier League games. In their last game, it was a struggle. They gave up three goals in the first half, and another three in the second to Liverpool. While Tottenham scored three of their own, it was not enough, as they fell 6-3.

Since 2014, these two teams have faced just six times. Tottenham has won five of the six, while Nottingham Forest has one win. Tottenham took both games last season.

Why Nottingham Forest Will Win

Nottingham Forest has scored 23 times in 17 Premier League games this year, good for 1.35 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 14 of 17 games this year. Nottingham Forest has also scored well at home, scoring in seven of their eight games at home this year, scoring 1.25 goals per game at home in Premier League play.

Chris Wood has continued to score well for Nottingham Forest. He has scored ten goals on an expected value of 6.5 while he has scored twice on penalty kicks this year. Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has scored twice and added two assists. Anthony Elanga also has scored twice and added two assists. Finally, both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nikola Milenkovic have scored twice and added an assist this year.

Nottingham Forest has been solid on defense this year. They are allowing just 1.12 goals per game this year. The defense has been much better at home this year. They have allowed just seven goals at home this season, good for .88 goals per game. Further, they have three clean sheets at home this year.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored well this year. In Premier League play, Tottenham has scored 2.29 goals per game. They are scoring 2.29 goals per game in EPL play this year, scoring in 14 of 17 fixtures. They have scored in six of eight fixtures on the road, scoring two goals per game on the road this year.

Tottenham has been led by James Maddison this year. Maddison has scored eight goals this year on 4.6 expected goals. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke has scored six goals while adding three assists this year. Further, Brennan Johnson has scored six times this year with two assists. Further, Son Heung-min has scored five goals, while having six assists this year. Finally, Dejan Kulusevski has scored five goals and three assists this year.

Tottenham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 25 goals in 17 fixtures in Premier League play this year. That is good for 1.47 goals against per game. They have conceded eight goals in eight road fixtures this year. Guglielmo Vicario has been the primary man in goal for Tottenham. He has three clean sheets while stopping 28 of 41 shots on target.

Final Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Prediction & Pick

Tottenham is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year, two goals better than Liverpool and Chelsea. Nottingham Forest is 13th in scoring this year. Still, Nottingham Forest is the third-best defense in the Premier League while Tottenham sits tenth. Further, Tottenham has struggled against some of the better teams as of late. In their last four games, they have lost to Liverpool, Chelsea, and Bournemouth, all of who join Nottingham Forest in the top five of the Premier League. The lone win for Tottenham was against Southampton, the worst team in the EPL. They will struggle again in this one but should be able to continue to score well. Take the over in this one.

Final Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+114)