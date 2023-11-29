Actor Jesse Eisenberg opened up about being on Now You See Me 3 and how starring in the film could get him off antidepressants.

On Pop Culture Planet, the actor discussed being part of Now You See Me 3 and what it means to him.

Regarding Now You See Me 3, a third film is confirmed to be in the works. It will have Ruben Fleischer as director and Seth Grahame-Smith as a writer.

Jesse Eisenberg on Now You See Me 3 and medication

As for Eisenberg, he called the film “my favorite thing in the world” in terms of work.

“When Now You See Me was being made, the script wasn't fully developed,” the Social Network star said. “I was the first actor they came to. They said, ‘Do you want to be in this movie?' I said, ‘I like it a lot. What could I play?' And they said, ‘Well, you could change your character. What would you like to play?'”

He adds, “So I was working with these great writers. I said, ‘I want to play this kind of arrogant, confident showman' because, as an actor, I'm very nervous.”

About what the films do for him, it seems it could help relieve him of medication.

“If they could make one of these a year, I could finally wean myself off anti-depressants,” the actor noted.

The reason being? He felt great about the character.

“It was like a vacation because I got to feel good about myself all day on set like the character is. So when I heard that [they're] making a third one, [I was like] please, please!” he enthusiastically stated.

There's no release date to check out Jesse Eisenberg in Now You See Me 3.