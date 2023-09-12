Get ready for a blast from the past, as the chart-topping boy band *NSYNC is set to reunite onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, TMZ reports. This exciting news has been confirmed by a source close to the event. Fans of the Grammy-nominated vocal group, consisting of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass, can expect to see them back together on stage.

Rumors have been circulating about *NSYNC recording new music for the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together.” Posters spotted in New York City seem to tease *NSYNC’s logo in connection with the movie. Justin Timberlake will reprise his role as Branch in the animated film, which also features Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, and more.

If the rumors of a new song from *NSYNC are true, it would mark the group’s first musical release together since 2002. That year, the band covered “When You Wish Upon a Star” for the Disneymania compilation album and released the Nelly-assisted hit “Girlfriend,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an *NSYNC reunion for quite some time, making this announcement all the more exciting. The catch is, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, the group will not be able to mention “Trolls Band Together” during their appearance. Labor union members are currently on strike, advocating for various demands, including a larger share of streaming residuals and increased job security for writers.

*NSYNC has a remarkable history in the music industry, with six top 10 hits on the Hot 100, including “Bye Bye Bye,” “This I Promise You,” and “It's Gonna Be Me.” On the Billboard 200, they achieved four top 10 titles, including the No. 1 albums “No Strings Attached” and “Celebrity.”