Aaron Gordon recently gave his honest thoughts on Michael Porter Jr.'s NBA 2K25 rating. Gordon and Porter Jr. have been teammates in the Denver Nuggets for four seasons. They both won their first NBA title in 2023 and have played prominent roles in their championship run. Given these factors, Gordon is fully aware of Porter Jr.'s capabilities on the hardwood and understands the value he brings to the table.

Unfortunately, it appears that 2K Games doesn't see it in the same light. As the upcoming release of NBA 2K25, Porter Jr.'s initial overall will be an 83 rating. The Nuggets forward had the same initial rating last year in NBA 2K24.

After Porter Jr.'s NBA 2K rating was announced, Gordon simply had two words to say about it:

“Too low”

Is Aaron Gordon right about Michael Porter Jr. deserving a higher rating?

Michael Porter Jr. has played a pivotal role for the Denver Nuggets throughout his career. While he is no All-Star, Porter Jr. is definitely one the most solid role players in the NBA today. His efficient support for the Nuggets is one of the main reasons why Nikola Jokic was able to lead the team to triumph in 2023. But the question now is, was he as efficient in the 2023-24 season?

Looking at his numbers, Porter Jr. averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He shot 39.7% from deep and 48.4% overall. His numbers are still quite solid but was a little less efficient in shooting and scoring.

Come the postseason, the Nuggets failed to defend their title as they fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. During that series, Porter Jr. was on and off in terms of his scoring contributions. Given that his role focuses more on providing points, his performances weren't necessarily the best. In Game 1 he scored 20 points then in Game 3 he had 21 points. Unfortunately, in the other five games, Porter Jr. didn't even reach double-scoring figures. That being said, his efficiency for the team wasn't up to par compared to his 2023 NBA Playoffs performance.

Given these factors, while Aaron Gordon might be right about Porter Jr.'s talents on the court, 2K Games is simply basing it on how he performed last season. Porter Jr. received an 83 rating after their title win in 2023. He's lucky to still have the same rating despite falling off last season.

Nevertheless, NBA 2K is known to bump up the ratings as the season progresses. Porter Jr.'s rating will eventually catch on as long as he continues to prove his worth on the hardwood.