The Denver Nuggets have been receiving well-deserved praise from across the basketball world after winning their first-ever NBA title on Monday night against the Miami Heat — and that even included former president Barack Obama on Tuesday.

“Congrats to the Denver [Nuggets] and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokic for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!” Obama wrote on Twitter.

The Nuggets finally made it happen on Monday night, outlasting the Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to bring home the franchise's maiden title.

Jokic received a well-deserved shoutout from the former president after becoming the first player in history to lead the league in points with 600, rebounds with 269 and assists with 190 in a single postseason.

The Serbian superstar unsurprisingly captured the Bill Russell trophy as the NBA Finals MVP, one that will mean a lot more to him than the back to back regular season MVPs he won in 2021 and '22.

“We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us,” Jokic said after Game 5 at Ball Arena in Denver. “And that's why this means even more.”

Spoken like a true champion.

Before their title, the Nuggets were one of only two teams founded before 1980 to never reach an NBA Finals, along with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Nuggets took their name off that list in emphatic fashion, going 10-1 at home in the postseason and joining the San Antonio Spurs as the second original ABA team to capture the NBA's biggest title.

The 47-year wait is over, and the Denver Nuggets are on the pinnacle of the basketball world. They've received due praise from across America, and Barack Obama added his name to that list on Tuesday.