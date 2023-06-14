Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. went back to work after the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

The two Nuggets starters picked up a shift at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Denver Wednesday. Nuggets fans lined up to see the two players walk in to the restaurant, where they worked in the drive-thru.

Here are several tweets from Raising Cane's' account.

Nuggets 🤝 Caniacs Pumped for @CaldwellPope and Michael Porter Jr.! pic.twitter.com/lOKamlO8JO — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Basketball Champs @CaldwellPope and Michael Porter Jr. ready to be Crewmembers for the day! pic.twitter.com/V2tBMYxG5o — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Michael Porter Jr. serving up some baller energy in the Drive Thru!🏀 pic.twitter.com/85HE3K33Ot — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

.@CaldwellPope & Michael Porter Jr.’s favorite part of our Box Combo ➡️ Chicken Fingers pic.twitter.com/DQhawkzy16 — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

ONE LOVE in Denver! This shift was a SLAM DUNK!🏀 thank you to @CaldwellPope and Michael Porter Jr.! pic.twitter.com/ZLeOUtaMpB — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Thank you to the hundreds of fans who came out to see @CaldwellPope & Michael Porter Jr.! pic.twitter.com/QwZqDWdXHr — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) June 14, 2023

Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope are among a list of athletes who have worked at Raising Cane's. Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett worked a shift at the restaurant after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship this past season. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has also worked at Cane's.

Raising Cane's has sponsored four college football student-athletes, according to NIL College Athletes: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller.

The Nuggets had a dominant 2023 playoff run. Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope each averaged over 10 points per game this postseason (Porter at 13.4, Caldwell-Pope at 10.6).

Denver defeated the Heat in five games. After they lost Game 2 at home, the Nuggets won three straight to win the championship.

All seems well for Porter Jr., Caldwell Pope and Denver fans. They got to enjoy chicken fingers and share the joy of the Nuggets' championship run.

Denver is not planning to slow down after its first-ever title. Porter Jr., guard Jamal Murray and NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic are all 28 years old or younger and are under contract through the 2025 season. The Nuggets are the favorite to win next year's championship by FanDuel.