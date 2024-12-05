Former NBA coach George Karl recently ignited a spirited debate with a bold statement comparing Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Karl shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, emphasizing the pivotal role Jokic has played for the Nuggets in recent years.

“The Nuggets have been MORE reliant on Joker the past five years than the Bulls EVER were on Jordan,” Karl wrote. “Jokic is the primary rebounder, passer, playmaker and leader every game!”

Karl's comments come as Jokic continues to showcase his dominance in the 2024-25 NBA season. The three-time MVP is currently averaging 30.1 points, 13 rebounds, 10.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Jokic’s shooting efficiency remains remarkable, with a 56.4% field goal percentage and an incredible 52.2% from three-point range.

In the Nuggets’ recent NBA Cup victory over the Golden State Warriors, Jokic delivered a standout performance. He tallied 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and a block, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league's most versatile players.

George Karl's bold Nikola Jokic-Michael Jordan comparison spotlights unique roles

The Denver Nuggets hold an 11-8 record this season and will rely heavily on Jokic as they prepare for a challenging three-game road trip. Their journey begins Thursday night against the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, who boast a 19-3 record after starting the season with an impressive 15-0 run.

Karl’s comparison between Jokic and Jordan highlights the unique responsibilities Jokic carries for the Nuggets. While Jordan was the centerpiece of six Bulls championships, Karl argues that Jokic’s role encompasses more dimensions, including rebounding, playmaking, and leadership on a nightly basis.

The discussion has sparked a wide range of reactions from fans with many praising Jokic’s historic production while others note Jordan’s unparalleled legacy in shaping the Bulls’ dynasty.

Moreover, as Jokic continues his remarkable season, Karl’s take underscores the evolving nature of basketball and the unique impact Jokic has had on the Nuggets' success as they look to climb up in the Western Conference standings.