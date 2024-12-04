The Denver Nuggets rallied from a double-digit lead to defeat the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, 119-115, forcing the Dubs to play a single-elimination quarterfinal game for the NBA Cup. Meanwhile, this victory also cements three-time MVP Nikola Jokic‘s domination over the NBA's GOAT-level players Stephen Curry and LeBron James, whom the Nuggets blew out of the gym in late November.

You can see the Joker's trail of domination over the Chef and the King in this incredible stat posted by NBA researcher Jake Coyne on X, formerly Twitter. Over the past three seasons, including the playoffs, Nikola Jokic has put together a 20-3 record over Stephen Curry and LeBron James, averaging 29.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 9.8 assists.

The Nuggets have the ultimate luxury

While the Nuggets only have a decent 11-8 record, and have some roster flaws, especially after the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they also remain a dangerous team.

Simply put, it's because they enjoy the greatest luxury any NBA team could only dream of: they employ the best basketball player in the world.

Like the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mid-2010s, the Nuggets will almost always have a chance to win games because of their all-timer of a superstar. For instance, the Warriors outscored them by 19 points in the eight minutes Jokic rested, but when Denver needed the win, they knew they could call on The Joker to take them home.

On a lesser scale, this performance should remind Bron fans of his superhuman effort dragging a mediocre Cavaliers team to the 2018 NBA Finals in one of the greatest playoff runs of all time, despite ending in a loss.

Additionally, Nikola Jokic's domination of Stephen Curry and LeBron James came after the Nuggets lost to each of their teams in the playoffs.

First, Jokic led the Nuggets to consecutive improbable 3-1 comebacks against the Jazz and the Clippers in the 2020 Playoffs, only for the Lakers to end their Cinderella story in five games. Then, two seasons later, the Warriors also disposed of the Nuggets in the first round, also in five games.

However, it seems Jokic just has LeBron's number now.

The cost of dominance

Similar to “LeBronto,” The Joker has made light work of LeBron James, sweeping the Purple and Gold in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, almost sweeping the Lakers again in the first round of the 2024 Playoffs, and then running LA out of the gym in late November this year.

However, the Nuggets roster might have too many flaws to go deep into the playoffs again, particularly with Jamal Murray underperforming the value of his extension.

Russell Westbrook playing well off the bench is nice, but he doesn't fill their needs at the guard position, namely defense and shooting.

Likewise, Christian Braun can score and guard, but he's better as a spark plug off the bench, and starting him greatly imbalances their rotation, forcing the starters to play more minutes than they need.