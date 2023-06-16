The Denver Nuggets have been living it up after winning the NBA Finals. They were recently spotted partying in Las Vegas, and Bruce Brown took to Twitter to blame Nikola Jokic for getting him too drunk, reports DNVR Sports' Harrison Wind.

Bruce Brown on IG Live, hungover in Vegas: "I'm down bad, and I blame Nikola Jokic." "I don't know how I let him get me this drunk." "I don't know what he had me drinking last night, but I blame it on 15." — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 16, 2023

It is no surprise that someone on the Nuggets got a little too drunk in Las Vegas, as that is what Las Vegas tends to do to a person. The Nuggets had every right to let a little loose with how dominant they were on their way to winning their first ever NBA Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bruce Brown played a pivotal role in the postseason and certainly deserved to party; it is funny that he blamed Nikola Jokic, as Jokic went viral after the Nuggets won the NBA Finals for his desire to simply go home and skip the celebrations. Based on these comments from Brown, it looks like Jokic not only stayed but decided to have a little more fun than what he originally intended.

The celebration for the Nuggets will probably continue for the time being until the NBA offseason truly gets going for the champions. Bruce Brown has a big offseason himself, as he is a free agent despite making it clear that he wants to return to the Nuggets in free agency. During the parade Brown and head coach Michael Malone both announced to the crowd that Denver is where he wants to be.

It will be fun to see when Nikola Jokic ultimately goes home given the fact that he said that was his main intention. With a night out partying in Las Vegas, it would make sense for Jokic to call it quits on the celebration and head back to Serbia. For the sake of Bruce Brown's health, Brown will be happy when Jokic decides to stop partying.