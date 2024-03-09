On Thursday evening, two-time MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets held off the Boston Celtics in what many figured was a potential preview of the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals. Jokic was absolutely dominant this one, making the right decision in essentially every late-game possession that the Nuggets had en route to the close victory over what has been the best team in the NBA so far this season.
In fact, so great was Jokic's performance on Thursday that former Jokic skeptic Nick Wright of FS1 took the time to heap some lofty praise on the reigning Finals MVP on Friday.
“If they were to win the title, there's not as many guys as you think that have been the best player on a back-to-back champion,” said Wright, via First Things First on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Mikan, Russell, then you have to go all the way to Magic. Isaiah. Jordan, Hakeem, Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, Steph, or Steph slash KD, pick who you want. That's it. Jokic would join that group.”
Indeed, there haven't been many players throughout NBA history who have led their team to two straight NBA championships. Jokic will have a chance to do just that this spring, when the Nuggets–barring any injuries–will be the heavy favorites to once again represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
Making Thursday's victory even more impressive was the fact that Denver made only four three-point field goals and worked through a relatively subpar Jamal Murray game–and still knocked off the superteam Celtics due to Nikola Jokic's greatness and a strong performance from the bench.