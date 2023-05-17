Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic put together a masterful all-around performance in Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. He scored 34 points, grabbed 21 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, and blocked two shots in a game the Nuggets went on to win by a final score of 132-126. Thanks largely to Jokic’s masterclass, the Nuggets own a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst JJ Redick hopped on the show Get Up to recap Tuesday’s Game 1. Redick called Jokic the best player in the world and also dropped an attention-grabbing Jokic take that will get Denver fans hyped for Game 2, per a tweet from Get Up’s official Twitter account:

“He imposes his will on the basketball game as well as anyone in the league.”

.@jj_redick says Nikola Jokić is the BEST player in the NBA right now: "He imposes his will on the basketball game as well as anyone in the league." pic.twitter.com/2L6A9Ase6Z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 3.6 turnovers per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native shot the ball extremely accurately from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Jokic’s 63.2% field-goal percentage was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Jokic and the Nuggets have a pivotal Game 2 ahead of them on Thursday night. If they beat LeBron James and the Lakers in Game 2, they will own a commanding 2-0 series lead and be in a prime position to advance to the NBA Finals. So here’s to hoping that Jokic leads the Nuggets to another victory at home on Thursday.