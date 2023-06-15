Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, or KCP, is stealing the show at the Denver Nuggets' parade after their NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat. Not only did Caldwell-Pope take a leaf out of former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith's book by showing up to the parade shirtless, but he also channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin with a double beer smash that would make the wrestling legend shed a tear. Check out the footage of KCP, courtesy of ClutchPoints.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is wildin' at the Nuggets championship parade as he did the Stone Cold Beer Smash 😱🍻pic.twitter.com/paW9S0eKNh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Like a perfectly executed Nuggets' NBA Finals possession, KCP waited for the beer outlet pass from a fan, then sprang into action, smashing the two adult beverages together in perfect form.

But that wasn't the Nuggets player's only epic moment at the NBA Finals parade.

Like a true man of the people, Caldwell-Pope had a beer chugging contest with a fan, then came in for the bro hug afterwards.

Caldwell-Pope has plenty of reasons to be excited, as this is the first time he is actually able to celebrate an NBA Finals win.

KCP won a title with the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble, though there was no championship parade due to the ongoing pandemic.

As a result, Caldwell-Pope is letting out two NBA Finals' runs worth of energy and excitement at the Nuggets' parade- and fans are loving it.

KCP thanked the fans while speaking to a reporter at the parade, noting that it's a special moment given that it's the franchise's first ever NBA Finals title.

Caldwell-Pope is certainly pulling out all of the stops in celebration.