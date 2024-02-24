A month before the 2022 season ended, the Denver Nuggets fully controlled the number-one seed in the Western Conference. With the 2023-24 regular season soon coming to a close, the playoff race is much tighter.
However this year, the Nuggets earning the top seed in the West isn't a top priority for head coach Michael Malone, via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.
“For me, it's not a top one or two priority to be very honest,” Malone said on getting the top seed. “I don't want to win that battle and lose the bigger war. When our starting unit plays, I think our record is like 24-8. So that to me is most important, is going into the playoffs having our starting five healthy and ready for the load that's going to be placed upon them.”
Despite the number one seed not being the Nuggets' top priority, Malone still remains confident that his team could potentially earn it by winning some upcoming conference matchups. If the cards don't fall in their favor, he'd much rather his team go into the playoffs healthy.
“As you get to the playoffs, the rotation shrinks and you play guys heavier minutes,” Malone said. “So I think having home court in the first round is very, very important. I think having a healthy team going into the postseason is very important. And if we happen to be the one seed, that's just a cherry on top. But we're not going to put all our cards in just to attain that.”
The Nuggets will have the opportunity to improve their playoff seeding. The Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold the first seed in the Western Conference, and the Nuggets will play them three more times in their final 25 regular season games.