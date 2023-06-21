The Denver Nuggets' championship parade may be over, but the celebration doesn't stop there. Just look at head coach Michael Malone who got a new tattoo to commemorate the achievement.

As he continues the festivities of the Nuggets' first-ever NBA title, Malone opted to have a tattoo of Denver's old mascot on his left arm. The tattoo shows Maxie the Miner holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Michael Malone got a tattoo of the Nuggets' first-ever mascot, Maxie the Miner, holding the Larry O'Brien Trophy 🏆 (via @LeeZyDuran) pic.twitter.com/NPxJoIUcXd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 20, 2023

That's definitely an awesome tribute to the team. It took the Nuggets over 45 years to win their first championship in the NBA, but the wait is definitely worth it. Now, Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the team have cemented their place in history with their incredible 2023 title run.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Malone and the Nuggets can spend the whole offseason celebrating. They deserve it, and they can brag as much as they want. They are the champions, and no one can take that away from them.

Now, it remains to be seen how Rocky the Mountain Lion will react to Maxie the Miner landing on Malone's arms first before him. But hey, with Malone promising that there will be plenty more championships to come in Denver, it might not be too long before the mascot gets his own tattoo treatment.

Maybe Malone can put Rocky the Mountain Lion on his other arm as a tribute if and when they win their second NBA title? For now, though, Rocky will have to be patient and wait for a little bit more for that Malone tattoo.