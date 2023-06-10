The Denver Nuggets are one win away from their first-ever NBA title, but head coach Michael Malone isn't ready for the parade just yet.

“Congratulations,” Malone said to his team in the locker room after they defeated the Miami Heat 108-95 at the Kaseya Center on Friday night in Game 4, opening up a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. “We're not celebrating though.”

Any team will tell you the last win is the hardest, but the Nuggets have certainly put themselves in an excellent position. They would need to lose two straight home games to the Heat to lose the series, and Ball Arena is a place that they've been lights out at all regular season and NBA Playoffs.

“Congratulations… We’re not celebrating though.” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone addresses his team in the locker room after their Game 4 win vs. the Heat 🗣️ (via @nuggets)pic.twitter.com/UOADkKLPFl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

“We knew when we got on that plane coming down here, we're coming down here to get two,” Denver's coach continued. “We weren't satisfied with just one…Really proud of you guys. We got a chance to do something special, haven't done it yet, got a lot of work in front of us, going to go home, we're gonna take it one quarter at a time.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nuggets have simply been the better team in the series, and after overpowering the Heat with the star power of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Game 3, it was a committee in Game 4 that included huge performances from Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon.

Just a year after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, the Nuggets can bring another championship to Denver just a year later with a win in Game 5 on Monday night.

The 47-year wait is going to be over unless the Jimmy Butler-led heat can pull off a miracle and win three straight contests against the Western Conference's best team.

“We haven't done a damn thing yet,” said Michael Malone. “We have to win another game to be world champions.”

Based on the way the series is going, there's a great chance that happens as soon as Monday night at Ball Arena.