The Denver Nuggets enter the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference. However, they are waiting to see whether they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves. Nonetheless, the Nuggets should enter as one of the favorites, especially after the latest update regarding Nikola Jokic’s calf (per Mike Singer of The Denver Post).

‘Nikola Jokic said his calf is good. Said sometimes it feels better than other times. Also said of his taped wrist, it’s just some “bumps and bruises.”’

Nikola Jokic missed the final game of the season with calf tightness, so there was some concern for the Nuggets entering the playoffs.

However, this update should put it to the side for the time being. Jokic is right in the middle of the NBA MVP conversation while averaging 24.5 PPG with 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is also right there in the race, and the two have flip-flopped over the course of the final month.

The Nuggets should feel good about whichever opponent they face, and they have gone 5-3 this season against the Thunder and the Timberwolves.

Game 1 of the Nuggets series will take place on Sunday, so they have a week off, which is perfect for guys such as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic who need some rest after a long NBA campaign.

The Timberwolves and Thunder face off on Friday night with the winner claiming the 8th spot, so the Nuggets will surely be watching to see which opponent they will face.