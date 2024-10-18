Although their games are certainly different, one can see a semblance of Russell Westbrook in Rob Dillingham. The Minnesota Timberwolves rookie plays with an intensity that mimics the high motor that has defined the Denver Nuggets veteran throughout his Hall of Fame career. Naturally, Dillingham was a bit starstruck when he faced off with one of his favorite players.

It was Westbrook, however, who took note of the former Kentucky Wildcats star. He decided to pull the youngster off to the side and say a few words to him during the Wolves' preseason game versus the Nuggets. Dillingham was taken aback by the exchange.

“I’ve watched Westbrook since I was a little kid, literally,” the No. 8 overall pick told the media, via ClutchPoints, after posting 15 points and seven assists in Minnesota's 132-126 loss. “It’s crazy to just know that he knows who I am for real.”

Rob Dillingham hopes to have his own incredible career

The 2017 MVP and nine-time All-Star should not be the only big name who is familiar with Dillingham's ability. Because Kentucky flamed out in the NCAA Tournament, a large national audience did not get much time to appreciate the 19-year-old's abundant talent. If everything goes according to the Timberwolves' plan, however, the NBA will eventually be introduced to a dynamic and productive scorer.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly surprised basketball fans when he completed a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire Dillingham at the 2024 NBA Draft. When the move sunk in, though, it was tough to deny the scintillating upside the Hickory, North Carolina native can bring to Minneapolis.

He averaged 15.2 points while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point land in his lone season at Kentucky. His superb ball-handling skills, nifty footwork, and standout quickness makes him one of the most promising players in his rookie class. Considering the defensive attention possible MVP candidate Anthony Edwards commands, Rob Dillingham will have an excellent opportunity to grow into an offensive difference-maker on the Wolves.

While one exciting athlete begins his NBA journey, another one is trying to end his with an elusive championship ring.

Nuggets are trusting Russell Westbrook to rejuvenate their bench

Russell Westbrook is not the high-end player Dillingham watched as a child, but perhaps he can still help the Nuggets return to the top of the basketball world. In fact, there is an argument to be made that the two-time First-Team All-NBA selection is the X-factor on this team.

The wisdom or words of encouragement he imparted on the Timberwolves rookie can translate nicely to Denver's locker room. His infectious energy is already having an effect on his new Nuggets teammates and could be just what the second unit needs in order to elevate to the next level.

Even at 35 years of age, Westbrook has something to offer this league. Dillingham's surreal reaction is an important reminder that the nine-time All-Star has left an indelible mark on this sport. And maybe it will get a little bigger by the time the 2024-25 campaign concludes.