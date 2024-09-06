For the last few years, the Denver Nuggets have boasted one of the best core groups in the NBA. Bringing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon all together helped allow the franchise and city to celebrate its first-ever NBA championship in 2023. That formula did not produce the intended results this past postseason, however.

A less-than-100-percent Jamal Murray clearly hampered the Nuggets in their Western Conference Semifinals series versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, but there were other issues that led to their downfall. The most glaring one was a lack of viable bench reinforcements. Denver sorely missed Bruce Brown Jr. and will now move forward without trusty 3-and-D guy Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

General manager Calvin Booth needed to respond to these key departures, and he did just that by calling on a future Hall of Famer. While it is unclear what exact role Russell Westbrook will fill for the Nuggets, he will be asked to shoulder some of the burden that is placed on the shoulders of the aforementioned quartet.

Simply put, the 35-year-old guard might just be Denver's X-factor during the 2024-25 campaign. That is not something many would have anticipated before the offseason, but there is reason for optimism. Westbrook himself is excited for what could be the best opportunity he has had to win a ring in almost a decade.

Russell Westbrook looks to breathe new life into Nuggets

The 2016-17 MVP is happily showing off his new Denver jersey, via the team, which displays the No. 4 rather than the zero fans have been accustomed to seeing him wear since he played for the UCLA Bruins. There was an initial report that claimed Christian Braun was not willing to part with the number, but Westbrook denied such a notion and instead expressed the desire to don his favorite No. 4 once again.

None of that matters, though. The important thing is what that jersey can represent, which the Mile High Militia hopes is another championship. Although he has had his share of bumps, Westbrook consistently puts his team first, especially at this stage of his career.

Following a highly productive playoffs showing in 2022, in which he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for a depleted Clippers squad, the nine-time All-Star willingly transitioned to a bench role last season. His impact was not the same, resulting in LA deciding to trade him to the Utah Jazz in July. But maybe a fresh start can help Russell Westbrook rediscover that spark.

The Nuggets know that an NBA offense can no longer revolve around the two-time scoring champ for long stretches of time. They can trust a healthy Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray with those responsibilities. Westbrook will be asked to set the tone when those guys need a break, which can provide Denver with the depth it needs to conceivably reclaim its crown.

Westbrook will put on that new jersey for the first time in a regular season game when the Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 24.