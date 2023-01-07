By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Nikola Jokic came up with yet another monster performance on Friday night as he led the Denver Nuggets to a 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jokic dropped a 28/15/10 triple-double, which marked the tenth time this season that he’s come up with a similar stat line.

Jokic torched the Cavs with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, to go along with 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of action. The reigning back-to-back MVP also went 3-of-4 from distance as he logged his 10th triple-double of the season. Right now, Nikola Jokic is just the fourth player in NBA history to record at least 10 triple-doubles in six different seasons, behind Russell Westbrook, Magic Johnson, and the great Oscar Robertson.

More importantly, though, the Nuggets got the win. That’s now four victories in their last five games for Jokic and Co. They’ve now reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference, surpassing the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. These two teams are expected to battle it out for the top seed in the West for the rest of the way, while teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks might have a thing or two to say about this as well. Let’s not forget about the defending champs Golden State Warriors either.

For his part, Nikola Jokic has been nothing short of outstanding for the Nuggets this year. Again. He’s currently averaging 25.2 points on a career-best 61.4 percent shooting, 10.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists (also a career-high mark), and 1.4 steals per game. The Joker is doing his thing and the Nuggets are reaping the rewards.