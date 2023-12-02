Contenders in the West meet for the first time. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Kings prediction and pick.

NBA action continues all Saturday with a full slate of games as we're ready to give you our prediction and pick for this upcoming matchup between Western Conference rivals. The defending champion Denver Nuggets (14-6) will visit the surging Sacramento Kings (10-7). Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are second in the Northwest Division and have themselves a neck-and-neck race against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets are riding a four-game winning streak with their most recent being a 119-111 win over the Phoenix Suns. They'll try their hot hand tonight as road underdogs against the Kings.

The Sacramento Kings are currently leading the Pacific Division and are tied with the Phoenix Suns for first place. They've been one of the most electric teams to watch this year and their exciting style of play makes them serious contenders in the Western Conference. After a monster comeback against the Warriors, the Kings dropped 117-131 to the Clippers. They're decent home favorites in this get-back game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Kings Odds

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-114)

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-106)

Over: 233 (-108)

Under: 233 (-112)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

While Jamal Murray sat out yesterday's game against Phoenix, his continued ‘day-to-day' designation indicates he could be nearing a return as long as he feels good on game day. With their injury report not yet submitted, there's a chance the Nuggets are holding out one last time before seeing if Murray will feel healthy enough to play. It would certainly be a big game to come back to as the Nuggets stand to win their fifth game in a row. With how the West is shaping up this year, the Kings could be a contender to knock off the Nuggets. This will be a big game for Denver to establish themselves as the reigning champs and set the tone for this season series.

Nikola Jokic is playing up to his MVP standards and he's got 92 points over his last three starts. Not to mention, he totaled a monster 16 assists in their last game against the Suns. With Jokic distributing the ball, five players saw double-digit scoring figures and made impacts on the defensive end. The Nuggets will come into this game playing their brand of basketball right now and if Murray is back for them, the odds shift in their favor.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings notched two of their biggest wins of the season by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors over the last three games. De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points as they remained unbeaten in the In-Season Tournament. They also notched their first win against the Warriors in their third meeting of the season. The Kings overcame a 24-point deficit as Malik Monk hit a massive shot in the final seconds of the game. This Kings team has shown their grit all season and it comes as no surprise that they're favorites at home where they've gone 5-2 on the season.

De'Aaron Fox will stand to have another great game here if he can exploit the mismatch on the perimeter.While Reggie Jackson has been great for the Nuggets on defense, Fox poses is mismatch for just about anyone and he'll be able to find his buckets inside throughout this game. Kevin Huerter had a rough start to the season, but his spot-up three-point shooting has really come along over the last five games. We all know how quickly the Kings can score once Huerter starts heating up behind the arc.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are bringing a four-game winning streak into this game and there's still a slim chance Jamal Murray may suit up for them. If he's able to go, the Nuggets will have the advantage in his shooting range and ability to play hard defensively. Nikola Jokic has been seeing a ton of success, but he'll have a tough matchup here against Domantas Sabonis.

I expect this to be a very back-and-forth game throughout as both teams try to play their brand of basketball. While I expect the Nuggets to keep this game close, the Kings will be in a big spot at home after an extra day of rest. The Nuggets may still be hurting from last nights game against the Suns, so we'll roll with the Kings to get the job done at home for our prediction.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5 (-106)