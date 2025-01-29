ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Knicks prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated Western Conference vs Eastern Conference showdown, the Denver Nuggets (28-18) visit the New York Knicks (31-16) at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks aim to secure their 5th consecutive victory, riding a hot streak where they've averaged 120.0 points per game. Nikola Jokic leads Denver with an impressive 30.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, while Jamal Murray provides strong support. The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson which could impact their defensive intensity. With both teams sporting 7-3 records in their last 10 games, this matchup promises high-octane basketball and potential playoff preview drama.

Here are the Nuggets-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Knicks Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +128

New York Knicks: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to secure a victory against the New York Knicks in their upcoming matchup, showcasing their championship pedigree and offensive firepower. Led by the dynamic duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets have been on a tear recently, with both stars putting up impressive numbers. Jokić, averaging 30.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, continues to dominate the league with his versatile skill set. Murray, coming off a solid performance against the Miami Heat, has been equally impressive, demonstrating his ability to take over games when needed. The Nuggets' recent 132-123 victory over the Kings highlights their offensive potency and ability to overwhelm opponents with their balanced attack.

While the Knicks have shown improvement, winning their last matchup against the Nuggets in November, Denver's recent form suggests they're ready to reclaim dominance in this series. The Nuggets' offensive rating has been stellar. This offensive explosion, coupled with Denver's improved team chemistry, makes them a formidable opponent for any team in the league. The Knicks, despite their recent success, may struggle to contain Denver's multi-faceted offense, especially considering the Nuggets' ability to control the boards and create mismatches. With Denver's track record of bouncing back strong after losses and their current momentum, the Nuggets are well-positioned to overcome the Knicks' home-court advantage and secure a crucial road victory.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are primed to secure a victory against the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have been on a roll lately, showcasing their dominance on their home court. With a current record of 31-16, good for 3rd in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks have proven themselves to be a formidable force this season. Their recent 143-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies demonstrated their offensive firepower, with Mikal Bridges impressive performance of 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists leading the charge. This balanced attack, combined with the team's depth and versatility, makes them a tough opponent for any visiting team.

The Knicks' home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden cannot be overstated. As Josh Hart recently noted, “the lights are really bright in MSG” during playoff time, and this intensity translates to regular-season games as well. The electric atmosphere of the Garden has been a crucial factor in the Knicks' success, with the team securing home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. This environment will undoubtedly play a significant role in their matchup against the Nuggets. Additionally, the Knicks have already proven they can handle the Nuggets, having secured a convincing 145-118 victory in Denver earlier this season. With the momentum of their recent performances and the backing of their passionate home crowd, the Knicks are well-positioned to replicate that success and emerge victorious in this highly anticipated matchup.

Final Nuggets-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, promises to be a thrilling encounter. The Knicks enter as slight favorites in this matchup with Denver. New York's home-court advantage and recent strong form contribute to their favored status. Key players to watch include Jalen Brunson, projected to lead the Knicks, and Nikola Jokic expected to be the driving force for the Nuggets. While the Nuggets are coming off a loss to the Bulls, their offensive firepower and the Jokic-Murray duo keep them competitive. However, the Knicks' balanced attack and home-court edge give them a narrow advantage. Expect a closely contested game with the Knicks potentially edging it out with the ATS victory at home.

Final Nuggets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -3 (-110), Over 239 (-110)