We’re back once again for a betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Denver Nuggets (0-2) will take on the Toronto Raptors (1-2) as the Nuggets search for their first win of the new season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently looking for their first win after losses to the Thunder and Clippers to open the season. Despite shooting 40% from the three-point range, they couldn’t stop the Clippers from overcoming Nikola Jokic’s 41-point effort. They’ll look for the win here as the strong betting favorites.

The Toronto Raptors lost their most recent game to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but not before an upset win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the game prior. They’re looking for improvements after a number of roster additions and injuries, so they’re still meshing together as a team during this start of the season.

Here are the Nuggets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Raptors Odds

Denver Nuggets: -9 (-108)

Moneyline: -370

Toronto Raptors: +9 (-112)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Toronto Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are off to an uncharacteristic start following two losses against the Thunder and Clippers. While they were clearly outmatched by the energy of the Thunder, they should have finished the job against the Clippers behind Jokic’s 41-point game. Clippers’ Norman Powell scored 26 points in the second half, so it was much more of a defensive breakdown on the part of the Nuggets. Improving their defense and stopping teams from scoring easy buckets will be a storyline that follows this team all season.

The Nuggets have two very winnable games coming up against the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, so this will be a big test in getting back to their identity and moving the ball around. They’ve scored just 191 points through the first two games, so they’ll need players like Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon to step up in scoring baskets and getting defenses to lay off Jokic.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting to get to full strength as Immanuel Quickly and RJ Barrett continue to sit out the start of the season. They’re also seeing Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown miss time off the bench, so we’re hardly seeing this Raptors team at full strength and what they’re fully capable of. Their win over the 76ers was impressive as Scottie Barnes took the reigns and scored 27, but it’ll take much more from his supporting cast to grind out tough wins throughout this season.

The Raptors could have a solid game from Jakob Poeltl as he clogs up the lane and matches up against Jokic. He totaled 19 points during their win over Philadelphia and he’s shown a greater ability on the offensive floor from a season ago. Ochai Agbaji is also developing into a nice piece of this offense as he does a great job on both ends of the floor and adds another layer to their defense with his length on the perimeter.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

This will be a big bounce back effort from the Denver Nuggets as they try to get their season rolling. They typically haven’t struggled on offense since Nikola Jokic became an MVP candidate year after year, so it’ll be interesting to see how they patch this offense up through their ball movement as they try to get other players going.

The Raptors, on the other hand, are struggling in terms of getting healthy to start the season, but they’ve turned in formidable performances against teams like Minnesota and Philadelphia. If they’re able to capitalize on this offensive slump the Nuggets are seeing, they could turn this into a much closer affair than the Nuggets would be comfortable with. Scottie Barnes also has an advantageous matchup and we could see him have another solid game scoring the basketball.

Still, it’s only a matter of time before this Denver team finds their footing and I expect them to see much more production from them on offense as Michael Porter Jr. continues to shoot the ball. Christian Braun has also been a very efficient player on defense and it should result in points off turnovers on the other end of the floor.

For our final prediction, let’s roll with the Denver Nuggets to break out of this current slump as they find a way to cover the betting spread in this one.

Final Nuggets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -9 (-108)