The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Spurs prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs (18-16) host the Denver Nuggets (19-14) on Saturday in a highly anticipated rematch following their Friday night clash where the Spurs came away with the narrow road victory. This game features a captivating duel between two generational big men: former MVP Nikola Jokic and sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama. Jokic continues to dominate, averaging a near triple-double with 31 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. Wembanyama, the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year, has elevated his game, posting impressive numbers of 25.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per contest. The Nuggets, riding a three-game winning streak, aim to maintain their strong record, while the surging Spurs look to solidify their position in the Western Conference playoff race.

Here are the Nuggets-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Spurs Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to secure a victory against the San Antonio Spurs in their upcoming Saturday matchup at the Frost Bank Center. Led by the unstoppable Nikola Jokic, who's been on a tear this season, the Nuggets have the upper hand in this contest. Jokic's recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, including a 41-point outing against the aforementioned Spurs on Friday where he finished with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and 9 assists. His ability to dominate in multiple facets of the game makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses, and the Spurs will likely struggle to contain him.

While the Spurs have shown promise this season with a 17-16 record, they're facing a Nuggets team that's hitting its stride. Denver is coming off a three-game winning streak and has momentum on their side. The Nuggets' balanced attack, featuring not only Jokic but also strong contributions from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., gives them a significant edge over the Spurs' young roster. Additionally, Denver's superior offensive firepower, averaging 120.7 points per game compared to San Antonio's 111.5, suggests they'll be able to outscore the Spurs, even on the road. With Jokic's historic performances and the team's collective strength, the Nuggets are well-positioned to extend their winning streak against the Spurs.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs are poised to upset the Denver Nuggets in their upcoming Saturday matchup, riding the momentum of their recent 113-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets just last night. At the heart of the Spurs' resurgence is rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Averaging an impressive 25.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.9 blocks per game, Wembanyama's impact on both ends of the floor cannot be overstated. His ability to alter shots and dominate the paint will be crucial in containing Nikola Jokic and disrupting the Nuggets' offensive flow.

While the Nuggets have been formidable, they've shown vulnerability on the defensive end, allowing an average of 127.8 points in their last four games without Aaron Gordon. The Spurs, with their balanced scoring attack featuring seven players averaging double digits, are well-equipped to exploit this weakness. Moreover, the Spurs have demonstrated they can compete with the Nuggets, having just won on their first game of their back-to-back. With Wembanyama celebrating his 21st birthday on game day, expect an extra surge of motivation from the young star and his teammates to secure a statement victory against the reigning champions.

Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Saturday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs is shaping up to be a thrilling clash of styles and star power. The Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, enter the game off a closely contested defeat to the Spurs last night, boasting a 19-14 record. Jokic continues to dominate as one of the league’s most versatile players, averaging 31 points per game alongside his elite playmaking and rebounding. Denver’s offense has been clicking, with strong contributions from Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., making them a formidable force at home. Their ability to control the pace and capitalize on their depth will be key against San Antonio.

The Spurs, at 18-16, are powered by rising superstar Victor Wembanyama, who has been on a tear recently. San Antonio’s recent win over the Nuggets highlighted their potential against the elite. However, their inconsistency could be a challenge against Denver. While the Nuggets are favored this game could hinge on whether Wembanyama can outshine Jokic in a battle of elite big men but it will be the Nugget's experience in situational basketball that will get them back on track with the ATS victory Saturday.

Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -3 (-110), Under 237 (-110)