The Denver Nuggets have now won five out of their last six but most recently are coming off of a tough-luck loss to the Dallas Mavericks as they look to get back to their winning ways when they head to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in this pivotal Western Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Denver (47-21) is currently just a half-game behind the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference even after a 105-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was held in check for the most part in that game as he just had 16 points with 11 rebounds. While the Nuggets are still contending for the top spot in the Western Conference they will need to get back to playing some Denver Nuggets basketball if they want to avoid slipping down the standings as they make a playoff push as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in this Tuesday night showdown.
Minnesota (46-21) is set to host the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on Tuesday. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their winning ways going. Anthony Edwards has been a key player for the Timberwolves, averaging 26.6 points per game leading the team and helping them secure No. 3 in the standings. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are coming off a loss to the Mavericks in their previous outing. However, they remain a formidable opponent as the defending NBA champions. The Timberwolves will need to maintain their defensive intensity and capitalize on their offensive opportunities as the Nuggets head to town in this pivotal matchup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Timberwolves Odds
Denver Nuggets: -4 (-110)
Moneyline: -178
Minnesota Timberwolves: +4 (-110)
Moneyline: +150
Over: 212 (-110)
Under: 212 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports North, Altitude, NBA TV
TV: Bally Sports North, Altitude, NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Denver Nuggets head into Minnesota on Tuesday night as favorites against the Timberwolves, and with good reason. Denver has the edge in this Western Conference clash as they look to get back into the win column in this pivotal Western Conference matchup.
Nikola Jokic, the reigning two-time MVP, is an unstoppable force. His passing wizardry, scoring prowess near the basket, and rebounding dominance create matchup nightmares. Rudy Gobert is a formidable defender, but even he might struggle to contain Jokic's all-around brilliance. Can't forget that the Nuggets boast a deep and versatile roster. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. provide scoring punch, while Aaron Gordon's athleticism and defensive intensity create problems for opponents. The Wolves' bench hasn't been as reliable, which could give Denver an advantage in the second half.
The Nuggets run one of the most efficient offenses in the league. They excel at ball movement, finding the open man, and exploiting mismatches. Minnesota's defense while is formidable can be inconsistent, and they'll need to play a near-perfect game to slow down this Denver machine. The Nuggets have a seasoned core that has experienced playoff battles. Jokic, Murray, and Gordon know how to win close games in tough environments. The Wolves' young stars are still learning that, and the pressure could get to them late in the game which would be their downfall in this matchup.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves may be considered underdogs when the Denver Nuggets roll into town on Tuesday night, but they have the tools to upset the Western Conference leaders. The Wolves could make a statement with a home victory.
The Timberwolves have shown flashes of their defensive potential, especially when Rudy Gobert anchors the paint. If they can fluster Nikola Jokic just like the Dallas Mavericks were able to do in their last game, force turnovers, and disrupt Denver's rhythm, they'll have a chance to control the tempo of the game. The Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards can take over games with his explosive scoring. If he gets hot from outside and attacks the rim relentlessly, he could put the Nuggets' defense on their heels.
Target Center can be a raucous environment, and the energized crowd can give the Wolves a much-needed boost. Feeding off the home fans' energy, the young Timberwolves could play with a level of intensity and confidence that unsettles the Nuggets and help them score the upset in this Tuesday night showdown.
Final Nuggets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
The Timberwolves have the talent to pull off an upset at home, the Nuggets' combination of star power, depth, and experience make them the more likely winners, especially given the current state of the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves have only covered the spread in three out of their last 10 games meanwhile, the Nuggets have covered in six out of their 10. Expect Jokic to put on another masterful performance and lead Denver to a hard-fought road victory.
Final Nuggets-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4 (-110), Over 212 (-110)