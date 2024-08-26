In a heartfelt ceremony at Lumen Field, Megan Rapinoe’s iconic No. 15 jersey was officially retired by the Seattle Reign on Sunday night. The evening was topped by a dramatic 1-0 stoppage-time victory over the North Carolina Courage in the NWSL.

The 39-year-old Rapinoe, who spent her entire NWSL career with the Reign, was visibly moved by the event.

“Just overwhelmed,” Rapinoe said, per ESPN News Services. “Honestly, the whole weekend, the club's done such a great job in putting this all together and just to see everyone in lavender, all the No. 15s, all the support, it's the world to me. Very overwhelming.”

Rapinoe, a trailblazer on and off the field, joined the Reign in the league's inaugural season in 2013. Throughout her career, she played in 115 regular-season games, scoring 51 goals. Her jersey is the first to be retired by the club, a significant milestone in a career marked by several achievements, including three NWSL Shields.

Megan Rapinoe jersey retirement part of weekend-long celebration

The retirement ceremony was part of a weekend-long celebration that saw Seattle's Space Needle illuminated in lavender—a nod to Rapinoe's distinctive hair color during the 2019 Women's World Cup. Fans at Lumen Field honored the star by displaying a banner with her image and the message, “You Changed the Game.”

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, Reign executive Maya Mendoza-Exstrom and general manager Lesle Gallimore gifted Rapinoe a framed jersey featuring the team's new colors. The jersey's border was engraved with the names of all the Reign athletes who had played alongside her.

Adding to the emotion of the evening, Reign teenager Emeri Adames scored the game's only goal in stoppage time. Adames celebrated by striking Rapinoe’s famous victory pose from the 2019 World Cup, a gesture that drew cheers from Rapinoe herself, who watched from the stands. The crowd of 16,598 at Lumen Field witnessed a video montage with messages from notable figures like Gov. Jay Inslee and activist Colin Kaepernick, further highlighting Rapinoe’s impact on and off the field.

“To every fan and everybody who has supported this club,” Rapinoe said, as reported by Jayda Evans of The Seattle Times. “Not just me, but supported this entire club all these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means more to me than I could ever even imagine being able to find the words to say … I was a part of the first 11 years of the club as a player. I’ll be part of the next 111 as a fan alongside you guys. I’m open to tips about being a fan. You’ve got to show me the way.”