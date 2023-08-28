Sophia Smith is the next person in line to inherit the keys to the USWNT. It did not go well during the FIFA Women's World Cup but she hoped to turn the year around in the NWSL. One of her first games back with the Portland Thorns was against the Washington Spirit. But, that game took a bitter turn as Hannah Betfort replaced the American legend.

Sophia Smith is now out of the Thorns and Spirit game. This was after the USWNT star overextended her knee to catch a pass during the first half of the NWSL game. It did not end up well for the star as she would not be able to get back up after the incident, via Attacking Third.

Smith was left crying and was helped back to the medical tent with crutches. There has still been no definite timetable for her return. But, some fans speculate that she might be out to recover for a very long period.

The USWNT has been one of the most versatile players in the NWSL this season. Smith has an 81.8% success rate on tackles which highlights her defensive prowess. Her offense shines the most. This is because of a 100% passing success rate with an astounding 42.9% positive rating on long passes.

Smith also notched 11 goals with 39 shots on target which makes her effective on all sides of the pitch. Her loss would be a great loss to the Thorns. Hopefully, the injury also does not affect Sophia Smith's USWNT stints in the long run.