There's no questioning that Rose Lavelle is one of the most important players for the USWNT, an integral cog in their goal-scoring machine. Lavelle pulls the strings in the midfield unlike few others, and it was clear during the USWNT's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup just how impactful she was to their attack, as they dominated possession and the passage of play during the seocnd half.

Now, many are questioning just why USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski still doesn't opt to start the 28-year old midfielder, especially when a win could have essentially sealed their fate as the winner of Group E. But it certainly seems like Andonovski has a good reasoning for limiting Lavelle's minutes.

Per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, Rose LaVelle is still facing a playing time limit of about 45 minutes, which Andonovski is simply adhering to. Lavelle has been nursing a knee injury that has been bothering her since April, and evidently, the medical staff doesn't think she's healthy enough to play the entire 90 minutes and the stoppage time that may entail.

The USWNT will be hoping that Lavelle continues to put her knee issues behind her especially as they continue to progress deeper into the Women's World Cup. Surely Lavelle would once again play an instrumental role when the USWNT take on Portugal on Monday as they try to progress into the knockout stages in style.

But given their lack of clinical finishing in front of goal, manufacturing as many chances as they could could be the USWNT's best option at the moment if they were to emerge victorious once again in the most prestigious international football competition. And they better pray to their lucky stars that Rose Lavelle not only avoids an aggravation of her injury, but also recovers to the point of playing past her minutes restriction.