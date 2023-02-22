After cutting an expansive promo declaring her intentions to become a solo act inside NXT, Jacy Jayne was afforded her first chance to shine in the ring as a singles star in a match against Indi Hartwell, who has sort of become the gatekeeper of the brand after spending the last four years in Orlando.

Working a match with a ton of bravado and flair, Jayne worked over Harwell without much struggle and even ended up stranding her foe in the corner of the ring, hitting a new finishing move, a running boot called the “The Kiss of Death” on the way to what would have been an easy pin, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be; right before Jayne was going to land her first singles win in NXT ever, who but Gigi Dolin emerged from the back to attack her former tag team partner and get the match’s results thrown out with a DQ finish. The duo brawled in the ring, brawled outside of the ring, and ultimately ran back into the locker room area to end the segment, where they presumably brawled some more off-camera.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So what gives? Why did Dolin return so soon? Why did Shawn Michaels build Jayne up as a solo act only for Dolin to simply return in the very same month to re-kindle the feud between the two women, especially with six or so weeks left to go before Stand and Deliver? Maybe NXT has something up their sleeve to make this make sense, but for now, it sort of feels like the promotion jumped the gun ever so slightly.