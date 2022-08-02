A former member of NXT’s Hit Row just secured championship gold

Since leaving NXT, Swerve Scott, the leader of Hit Row who now goes by Swerve Strickland, has been killing it.

He signed with, and is currently the tag team champion of AEW alongside fellow former NXT standout Keith Lee as part of Swerve in our Glory, holds the DEFY Tag Team Championship with SCU alumni Christopher Daniels, and is currently one of the most in-demand bookings on the indie wrestling market, with matches on his resume at Warrior, REVOLVER, Ring of Honor, MLW, NJPW, Terminus, and more.

But what about the other members of Hit Row? How have they fared since leaving The Fed? Well, as you can read about here, they’ve wrestled a few matches together, but their bookings have been far less consistent, likely because Strickland already has such a loaded list of commitments.

Fortunately, at least for the man born A.J. Francis, business is starting to pick up, and wrestling fans of all promotion preferences should take note.

That’s right, four months off from his last match with HitMakerZ, Top Dolla, now known as Fran¢, just took his talents down to Woodbrook Youth Facility in Trinidad & Tobago for Battle Kingdom, a Pay-Per-View event held by All Caribean Wrestling to take on Trini Dan, and guess what? He won; Fran¢ is taking the belt back to the good old United States of America, and if he wants to prove he’s a true fighting champion, he might just go on a Jonathan Gresham-style tour of the indies defending his title out of the promotion against any challenger who, to paraphrase The Street Profits, want that smoke. I, for one, would pay up to see Fran¢ vs. Swerve Strickland on IWTV.

Frankie Dos Baes 🤴🏽👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻 pic.twitter.com/OWM0geQKhP — A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) August 1, 2022