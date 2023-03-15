A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After debuting in the audience at Roadblock, Dragon Lee was afforded his first chance to address the NXT Universe and delivered a short but sweet promo announcing himself to a collection of fans who have likely never heard him talk, let alone seen him wrestle during any of his many stops across the wrestling landscape.

“I came here to be a great example of the spirit of Lucha Libre, Dragon Lee said. I want to show the world that Dragon Lee is especial.”

After complimenting the fighting spirit among the NXT performers attempting to answer Wes Lee’s open challenge, with the North American Champion throwing his own hat into the ring just for the heck of it, Lee left Mitchell with one final message for the NXT Audience.

“I’m gonna love it here.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though Lee has technically already wrestled a match for the black and gold brand, working against fellow New Japan Pro Wrestling alumni Eddie Thorpe – fka Karl Fredericks– on an NXT houseshow, he’s yet to take the ring on television, be it against an opponent in a squash, for some sort of championship, or even just to cut a promo as the top Mexican star now that Legado Del Fantasma are off to SmackDown.

Fortunately, with four men needed for Lee’s Fatal Fiveway at Stand and Deliver, Shawn Michaels has the perfect spot to not only debut the former Ring of Honor Champion, but immediately strap him up and throw him into a long-term feud with another Lee, Wes Lee, as the reigning North American Champion.