After surprise betrayals, reverse betrayals, reverse-reverse betrayals, and a surprise babyface turn, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were finally booked for a match at NXT Roadblock to air out their grievances in a more official capacity and awarded fans with the first battle in what is expected to be a Toxic Attraction Civil War.

Now granted, was it the best idea to give fans this match at Roadblock, when it really feels like something worthy of Stand and Deliver? That’s debatable, theoretically, this could have been a near-Main Event-level match only placed earlier in the card because there wasn’t a title on the line, but considering how the match went down, Shawn Michaels’ intuition appears dead on, as there’s no way in heck this is the last time these two will face off in an NXT ring.

Taking to the ring separately for the first time in a long time, Dolin and Jayne delivered more of a fight than an expertly choreographed display of in-ring supremacy, with the duo routinely drawing requests to cool down from the referee in order to keep some semblance of decorum in the contest. After Jayne got on her heel heat, Dolin fielded a comeback and ultimately won with a Crucifix Bomb, but ultimately, who secured the win didn’t particularly matter. Why? Well, because Jayne got right back into the ring after taking the L and began to beat down on Dolin, sticking her head inside a steel chair before a legion of referees broke things up and sent the duo to their (hopefully different) locker rooms.

See you at Stand and Deliver, Toxic Attraction.