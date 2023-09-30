After being stuck in the Performance Center since all the way back in late July, NXT is finally taking the show on the road once more for No Mercy, a fun callback to a vintage WWE Pay-Per-View – and legendary video game – coming to fans live from Bakersfield, California.

In a few short hours, fans will get to see four different title matches, two long-time main roster stars, and the hottest new act in the WWE Universe – albeit with Dragon Lee working as a guest referee – all standing in the middle of an NXT ring, with the outcomes of the show's six matches – plus one preliminary match – potentially having a legitimate impact on both RAW and SmackDown moving forward, depending on how things shake out.

And the best part? WWE has made it very easy to watch the show, as fans simply need a Peacock subscription to watch the matches.

3. Can Carmelo Hayes keep his reign alive amid Bobby Lashley interest?

On paper, it's hard to see a reason why Carmelo Hayes shouldn't leave No Mercy as still the NXT Champion.

Sure, Ilja Dragunov is a very impressive foe with an incredible mean streak and one of the biggest wins you can imagine on his resume in ending Gunther's NXT UK Championship before he could reach 900 days, but Hayes is known by “him” for a reason: he's the face of NXT, and the man Shawn Michaels wants to use as the face of the brand heading into the future.

And yet, just because WWE has committed far more resources to Hayes as a marketable star than Dragunov doesn't mean he shouldn't be trapped in developmental forever. No, with Bobby Lashley showing an interest in the Massachusetts native as he builds out his SmackDown faction with the Street Profits, there's a chance Hayes may not be long for developmental, with a call up to the Blue Brand, looking like more and more of a possibility with each passing week.

Will that happen at No Mercy? That, friends, is the million-dollar question.

2. Can Trick Williams fill Mustafa Ali's shoes versus Dominik Mysterio?

While Trick Williams is a regular fixture of NXT Premium Live Events, often walking to the ring with and helping out ever so slightly in the matches of his long-time friends Carmelo Hayes, No Mercy will mark the first-ever occasion when the almost XFL wide receiver vies for a championship outside of the PC.

Now granted, technically, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio wasn't supposed to wrestle Trick Willie in Bakersfield, California, as this match was advertised for weeks as being against the former leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, but when news broke that he was released from the promotion without so much as an on-screen thank you, it forced Shawn Michaels to shake things up and come up with a brand new concept for a North American Championship showdown.

His solution? Whoop that Trick, as the NXT fans in Orlando often chant.

Theoretically, Williams has a chance to really come out of his shell and show out against the second-generation WWE Superstar, as if Mysterio prepared for the match at all, which is debatable, it was likely for a crafty cruiserweight, as opposed to a man build like an NBA shooting guard, but hey, in a rare twist of fate, “Dirty” Dom is the veteran here, and he gets the champion's advantage to boot.

1. How will Becky Lynch move the No Mercy needle?

After officially winning the NXT Women's Championship on free television, Becky Lynch will officially wrestle her first-ever title defense as the developmental champion at No Mercy, with a rematch against Tiffany Stratton officially on the books for the Golden State.

Lynch, to her credit, has sort of been here before, as she's wrestled almost as many Premium Live Event matches as her opponent has wrestled matches, period – 56 to 61 – but after spending the better part of a decade working shows on the main roster, “The Man” has to return to an unfamiliar ring against a 24-year-old performer who is simply too naive to expect anything but a win against a certified first ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

Does it make sense to have Lynch win this match and keep her time in NXT rolling, with Stratton jumping to RAW or SmackDown to continue her career now that it's clear she's WWE-ready? Sure thing, but hey, when it comes to NXT, you never really know what Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels have up their sleeves.