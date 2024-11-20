ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is back in action for a Fight Night card from the Chinese region of Macau as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Flyweight (125) Division. Mongolia's Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will make his debut against Chicago's Carlos Hernandez. Check out our UFC odds series for our Tumendemberel-Hernandez prediction and pick.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0) will be making his UFC debut following two wins during the Road to the UFC tournament. He beat Topnoi Kiwram in a split decision and submitted Peter Danesoe to get to this point, so he'll look to remain unbeaten against an established UFC opponent. Tumendemberel stands 5'7″ with a 71-inch reach.

Carlos Hernandez (9-4) has gone 2-3 during his UFC run since 2022. He's lost two consecutive bouts to Tatsuro Taira and Rei Tsuruya heading into this one, so he's determined to get back in the win column against a debuting fighter as the betting favorite. Hernandez stands 5'8″ with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel-Carlos Hernandez Odds

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel: +160

Carlos Hernandez: -192

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Will Win

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will make his first official UFC walk after two successful tournament wins. He's a dangerous prospect that fights behind his skillful grappling, notching five of his eight wins by way of submission. Tumendemberel is very aggressive and athletic through the wrestling scrambles and does a great job of reversing positions. Against an equally aggressive opponent, Tumendemberel stands a chance to stun his opponent out the gate and impress with his submission grappling.

To match his grappling, Tumendemberel is also an extremely aggressive striker and will disregard his own defense to land shots on his opponent. His cardio is also at a high level, so expect him to continue marching forward all fight and become the side pressing the action throughout this one. He can find success if he's able to put Hernandez on his back foot and retreating along the cage.

Why Carlos Hernandez Will Win

Carlos Hernandez had a very strong start with two wins in the UFC, but he's since been sliding and struggles at times with opponents who are making their debut. He's a very crisp striker with 46% accuracy and he does a great job defending takedowns at a 64% clip. He won't be easy to bring down in this one and having seen the tougher competition up to this point, he should be able to use his experience as an advantage against the younger fighter.

Carlos Hernandez holds four wins by submission of his own and has yet to win by knockout in his career. While he's not the most powerful striker from the pocket, he's very efficient in how he picks his shots and does a decent job avoiding offense coming back his way. If he can remain calm through the chaos of his opponent's fighting style, he should be able to grind out a decision win here.

Final Nyamjargal Tumendemberel-Carlos Hernandez Prediction & Pick

This fight is a great stylistic matchup with both men favoring their grappling over striking. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel is still very green in terms of his striking techniques, but he's willing to take all the risks necessary in swinging for the fences and trying to knock his opponent out. Carlos Hernandez is a much more cerebral striker and will use crisp technique to tag his opponent.

In terms of grappling, we have to give the slight edge to Tumendemberel due to his athleticism and aggressive nature. He has yet to fight this level of competition, however, so we could see Carlos Hernandez successful in stuffing the shots away. From there, we have to give a slight advantage to Hernandez in the striking for how calm he remains and how consistent his output is.

We should see a blistering fight from the start as Tumendemberel is likely to set the pace from the opening bell. In order to be successful, Hernandez will have to slow the fight down to his own pace and work his striking techniques to discourage his opponent.

However, I believe the aggressive nature of Nyamjargal Tumendemberel will be the difference here as he's hellbent on earning a win in his debut fight. Hernandez has also had issues against aggressive strikers in the past, so expect those trends to continue in this one.

Final Nyamjargal Tumendemberel-Carlos Hernandez Prediction & Pick: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (+160)