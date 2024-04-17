Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on April 17, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – April 17, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on April 17, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Red Herring Warning: There aren’t many red herrings in today’s Connections puzzle, but there are a lot of words that have multiple meanings.
Yellow Category: All words in the Yellow Category refer to the same thing: a part of a building or large structure.
Green Category: The words in this category are all things one may do when seeing a traffic sign, or when a superior tells them what to do.
Blue Category: The words in today’s Blue Category all refer to actions that would be performed by a businessman.
Purple Category: Today’s Purple Category is relatively easy again! The words in this category are all used in a particularly stealthy, and exciting, line of work.
NYT Connections Answers Today – April 17, 2024
Yellow Category: Upright Support
- Column, Pillar, Pole, Post
Green Category: Heed, As Rules
- Follow, Mind, Observe, Regard
Blue Category: Allotment
- Interest, Percentage, Share, Stake
Purple Category: Gathered By Spies
- Dirt, Information, Intelligence, Secrets
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
