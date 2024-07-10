Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 10, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 10, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 10, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring: There are no human anatomy-related categories.

Yellow Category: All of these words refer to a possibility.

Green Category: If you’ve been in an argument, you probably have dished out words that could be described by these words.

Blue Category: You’d find all of these on a menu, or on a trip with the boys.

Purple Category: Have bad eyesight? You’d be familiar with these words.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 10, 2024

Yellow Category: Future Likelihood

Chance, Forecast, Outlook, Prospect

Green Category: Back Talk

Attitude, Cheek, Lip, Sass

Blue Category: Fish

Bass, Fluke, Perch, Pike

Purple Category: Components of Eyeglasses

Bridge, Lens, Rim, Temple

