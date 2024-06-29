Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on June 29, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – June 29, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on June 29, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring Warning: There are no calendar-related categories in today’s Connections. No “days of the week” one, and no “months of the year” either.

Yellow Category: You’re going to easily solve this category once you start vocalizing all of today’s words.

Green Category: The words in this category are synonyms that pertain to an action done to multiple entities.

Blue Category: Another category containing synonyms, this time referring to an action done onto an inanimate object.

Purple Category: The words in this category are all prefixes, meaning the concept that ties them together is another word that comes after them. Botanical experts will have an easy time with this one.

NYT Connections Answers Today – June 29, 2024

Yellow Category: Homophones

To, Too, Tue, Two

Green Category: Connect

Couple, Tie, Unite, Wed

Green Category: Placed Down

Laid, Placed, Put, Sat

Purple Category: ___ Flower

May, Sun, Wall, Wild

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

All of the puzzles above are available for free daily, but NY Times provides subscribers with unlimited access and more puzzles, including the big crossword. The Crossword was first launched in 1942, and its (free) mini iteration Mini Crossword was launched in 2014. This was followed by several other games until they launched the global sensation Worlds in early 2022. “We strive to offer puzzles for all skill levels that everyone can enjoy playing every day” is written on the New York Times Games page.

Recently, the New York Times celebrated the first anniversary of Connections. It was initially launched on June 12, 2023. This past year, 55.2 million people finished a Connections puzzle flawlessly. NY Times also revealed the most common time for players: 9:00 AM.

They also unveiled the most difficult puzzles so far in the microgame’s one-year run. The one that took the cake was October 12, 2023 and found over 80% of players stumped, unable to complete the puzzle.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

