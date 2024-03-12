Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 12, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 12, 2024
If you were looking for the Connections hints and answers for March 11, 2024, go here.
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 12, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category mean the same thing. These are all words that you would use to refer to a grouping of things.
Green Category: All words in this category also mean the same thing, despite requiring different contexts to use under. Our hint for this one? “2.” (or “too”)
Blue Category: This one might be confusing, especially to people who do not have pets or do not talk about pets with other people. While you probably won’t be seeing these words written down by the category they’re grouped in, these pop up mostly in conversation.
Purple Category: The words in today’s Purple Category confuddled us, and we would not have solved today’s Connections puzzle without finishing all the other ones first. People with deep literary knowledge, particularly the poetics, would get this easily, though.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 12, 2024
Yellow Category: Section
- Class, Division, Rank, Tier
Green Category: Including
- Also, And, Plus, With
Blue Category: Dog Breeds, Informally
- Boston, Golden, Lab, Pit
Purple Category: Famous Poems
- Daddy, Harlem, Howl, If
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
