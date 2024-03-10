Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 10, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 10, 2024
If you were looking for the Connections hints and answers for March 9, 2024, go here.
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 10, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category are objects! If you have a pet, chances are you have some, if not all, of these things lying around the house.
Green Category: All words in this category mean the same thing. They’re all actions that you probably already do a lot, especially if you’re an incredibly secretive person.
Blue Category: Look down! Chances are, you’re already looking at most of these keys. There’s a red herring here though, and you have to keep in mind that things made by different brands have different “parts.”
Purple Category: Like the Green Category, all words in this category are actions that a human might do. It’s not unusual for people to do these words occasionally, but you might need to see a professional if it’s happening more than you’d like – just remember to do so!
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 10, 2024
Yellow Category: Things a Dog Can Fetch
- Ball, Blone, Frisbee, Stick
Green Category: Conceal
- Block, Cover, Hide, Obscure
Blue Category: Mac Keyboard Keys
- Command, Control, Option, Shift
Purple Category: Experience a Memory Laps
- Blank, Flake, Forget, Space
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
