Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 4, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 5, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 5, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: Think of music and you’ll get this one in no time. If you need another hint, think about people who make music.
Green Category: All words in this category mean the same thing. When you need something done, these are the words you would use when describing how you’d get it done.
Blue Category: All words in this category also mean the same thing. An example context of the use of this word is the lottery.
Purple Category: Today’s Purple category is a part of a multi-word term. All words in this category would follow another word. Our tip? Get one word by looking around the house (maybe take an architectural approach).
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 5, 2024
Yellow Category: Pop Megastars
- Grande, Mars, Styles, Swift
Green Category: Method
- Channel, Means, Medium, Vehicle
Blue Category: Unlikely, as Chances
- Outside, Remote, Slim, Small
Purple Category: Living ___
- Large, Legend, Proof, Room
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
